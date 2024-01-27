Tipp teams named ahead of weekend’s Senior Football & Hurling clashes

The Tipperary teams have been named ahead of senior hurling and football games this weekend.

The footballers welcome Carlow to Semple Stadium in their Division Four National Football League tie at 6pm this evening.

Paul Kelly has named Evan Comerford in goals with a fullback line of Shane O’Connell, Jimmy Feehan and Emmet Moloney.

Cahir’s Stephen Grogan starts at centre back with James Morris and Kieran Costello on the wings whilst Steven O’Brien captains the side in midfield alongside Paudie Feehan.

Stephen Quirke, Jack Kennedy and Shane Neville line up in the half forward line whilst the frontline contains Riain Quigley, Paddy Creedon & Seanie O’Connor.

This evening’s game is live on Tipp FM with thanks to Eco Solar Energy, Kilsheelan.

Meanwhile, Liam Cahill has named his team to take on Limerick in Sunday’s challenge game in aid of the Dillon Quirke Foundation.

Throw-in tomorrow is at 2pm in Semple Stadium and Jack Ryan, cousin of Dillon Quirke, will captain the Premier on the day.

Barry Hogan starts in goals behind a full-back line of Danny Slattery, Ronan Maher and Johnny Ryan.

Robert Byrne wears number 6 with Michael Breen and Clonoulty-Rossmore’s Enda Heffernan on the wings.

Eoghan Connolly and John Campion line up in midfield behind a half-forward line of Jack Ryan, John McGrath and Alan Tynan.

Jake Morris returns at corner forward alongside Mark Kehoe and Andrew Ormonde.

Tickets for the game can be purchased online or on the gate at Semple Stadium on Sunday.