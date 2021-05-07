Tipp supporters invited to get involved in ‘GAAGAABox’

The search is on for the most passionate hurling fans in Ireland to star in GAAGAABox which returns in 2021 for a much-anticipated second season.

A call is going out for the craziest, most committed supporters in the country to get involved with the chance of becoming the stars of the latest series and Tipperary supporters are asked to get involved in the fun.

GAAGAABox was launched last year and its five-episode run attracted over 2.5 million views.

If you think you have what it takes and would like to be involved in GAAGAABox this season, email [email protected] to find out more!

Fans can visit instagram.com/bgegaa for news, behind-the-scenes content and competitions over the course of the season. Follow #HurlingToTheCore for more.

Amongst the stars of GAAGAABox in 2020 were The Twomey Family – Dad Harry and his 3 daughters, Orla, Aisling and Cliodhna. Tipp FMs Stephen Gleeson spoke to Harry about whats involved in GAAGAABox. You can hear the interview here: