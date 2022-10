A number of Tipp Schools were in Harty Cup Action yesterday.

Nenagh CBS were beaten by CBC in Ballyagran by 2-19 to 1-11

The local derby between Thurles CBS and Our Lady’s Templemore finished on a score line of 2-17 to 0-10 respectively.

Cashel Community School scored 1-15, which wasn’t enough to overcome Ardscoil Ris from Cappamore who scored 3-12.