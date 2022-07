Two Tipperary teenagers have been making an impact on the international tennis circuit.

Zachary Murphy, from Carrick-on-Suir, has skyrocketed up 1,000 places in the rankings in light of his recent triumphs.

The 18 year old won the semi finals of the third event in Cork today and will face into the final tomorrow.

Cashel’s Fernando Garcia Seeber is also proving successful on the courts and the 17 year old will play with his partner in the finals of Doubles at 1pm today in Cork.