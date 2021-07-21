Tipp minor footballers begin Munster campaign tonight with Limerick trip

The Tipperary minor footballers will get their Munster Championship campaign underway this evening against Limerick.

Johnny Nevin’s side will travel to the LIT Gaelic Grounds for the 7.30pm throw-in in the Munster quarter-finals.

Seán O’Meara of Grangemockler-Ballyneale will Captain the side from full-back. The full Tipperary line-up can be found below.

We’ll have live on-air updates of the game here on Tipp FM this evening.

Also tonight, Waterford host Cork in the other of the Munster quarter-finals in Dungarvan.