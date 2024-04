The Tipperary minor camogie team are through to an All-Ireland final after a dramatic showdown with Kilkenny

The Electric Ireland Minor A Semi-Final went to extra time after finishing level 1-10 a-piece

After 20 minutes of extra time it finished: Tipperary: 1-15(18) Kilkenny: 1-12(15)

The Tipp goal by Caoimhe Stakelum was the opening score in Rathdowney.