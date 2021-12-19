Tipp man at the helm for Leinster senior hurling championship final

A Tipperary man will be hoping to upset the odds in today’s Leinster senior hurling club championship final.

Loughmore-Castleiney native Declan Laffan has managed Laois county champions Clough Ballacolla to the provincial deciders, where they will take on Kilkenny powerhouse Ballyhale Shamrocks.

Laffan previously led Loughmore to success in Tipperary, following a tenure of over seven years.

Clough Ballacolla’s Willie Hyland has been speaking about the impact the Tipp man has had on the Laois club.

He said that Declan is a very genuine man with agricultural interests, who they could relate to and that his strengths are in managing the players and handling different people.

Throw-in in Croke Park is at 1.15pm.