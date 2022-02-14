Tipp ladies footballers will learn from Kerry defeat ahead of Laois game

Tipperary suffered defeat in their National League opener in Killarney on Sunday.

In Peter Creedon’s first game in charge of the side, they lost out to Kerry on a final score of 0-11 to 1-04.

Substitute Angela McGuigan’s fisted effort found the back of the net for Tipp in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overturn the Kingdom.

Peter Creedon gave his full time reaction to Paul Jenkins.

“We’d have been thrilled with two points down with what 12 minutes to go, so that’s exactly where we wanted to be, but unfortunately Kerry kicked on and we probably missed one or two chances after that.

“Immensely proud of the girls, they worked really hard and the game was still there towards the end, and the big thing now is to take learnings from that, because we’ve a tough battle next week against Laois.”