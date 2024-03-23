Tipperary Junior camogie side lose out to Cork in Division 2B final

Disappointment for Tipperary in the Division 2B Camogie league final.

The Tipp side were beaten by Cork at Abbotstown by three points.

The final score was Cork 13 points, Tipperary, 10.

Meanwhile, the senior side had a great win over Kilkenny in the Division 1A fourth round.

It finished 2-12 to 1-06 after a strong second half for the Tipp team at Nowlan Park.

The under 20 footballers had a successful trip to Quilty, beating Clare in the Munster championship.

The Premier won 1-08 to Clare’s 1-06.

Tipp lads had to come back from four points down in the second half but were spurred on by the goal from Orrin Jones.