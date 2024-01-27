Tipp Junior Camogie League campaign opens with defeat to Cork

Tipperary opened their Junior Camogie League campaign with a home defeat to Cork this afternoon.

The visitors scored five unanswered points in the first 20 minutes leaving Bill Mullaney’s side with a tough gap to try to recover.

A goal for the Rebels at the very beginning of the second half added to the Premier’s problems with an 8 point deficit to try to overcome in the final 30 minutes.

Tipp charged on and scored four unanswered points to bring them back into the competition but it was a distance that Cork could keep them at and it finished up Cork 1-10, Tipp 0-9.