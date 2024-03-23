Tipp Footballers named to meet Leitrim

The Tipperary Senior Footballers to play Leitrim in Round 7 of the Allianz Football League at lunchtime tomorrow (Sunday, 24 March 2024) are:

Evan Comerford in goals, Tadhg Condon, Jimmy Feehan and James Morris in the full-back line, Stephen Grogan, Paudie Feehan and Kieran Costello in the half-back line.

Mark Stokes, Conall Kennedy are in mid-field and Colm O’Shaughnessy, Teddy Doyle and Peter McGarry at the half-forward line and Michael Lowry, Paddy Creedon and Jack Kennedy in the full-forward line.

Throw-in is tomorrow at 1oclock in Carrick-on-Shannon.