Thurles Sarsfields dethrone Kiladangan to reach first final since 2017

There will be new county senior hurling champions in Tipperary this year.

Thurles Sarsfields have defeated reigning champions Kiladangan in today’s semi-final in Semple Stadium.

The Mid side were two point victors on a final score of 1-19 to 2-14.

They will play their first county final since 2017 and will play the winner of Loughmore/Castleiney and Borrisileigh in this year’s final.

The biggest cheer of the day in Semple Stadium was heard five minutes from time following the introduction of Billy McCarthy, who was making a return from a long period out with knee injuries.

The game began with kiladangan on top, before Thurles roared into the game, taking the lead into the first-half water break.

However, goals from Bryan McLoughney and Billy Seymour saw the reigning champions take on four point lead into half-time on a score of 2-08 to 0-10.

The second half was a back and forth competitive battle of high standard with both teams having their moments, but a goal from Conor Stakelum a minute into the second half set up Thurles for a comeback.

The sides traded scores throughout the second half and as Thurles edged ahead late on, Kiladangan captain Paul Flynn saw his attempted point to equalise drift wide as the clock ticked into the red.

Thurles managed to hold out for the victory, to book a place in November 14th’s final.

Meanwhile, in the Seamus O’Riain, Killenaule have booked their place in this year’s final.

That’s after they beat St. Mary’s in Golden today on a full-time score of 2-18 to 1-16.

They will play the winners of Templederry and Cashel King Cormacs in this year’s final.