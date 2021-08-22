Thurles Sarsfields claim first Mid Tipperary senior hurling title since 2017

Thurles Sarsfields are the Mid Tipperary senior hurling champions for the first time since 2017.

That’s after they beat Loughmore-Castleiney in today’s final in Holycross.

It finished Thurles Sarsfields 3-22 Loughmore-Castleiney 1-19.

It’s a quick turnaround for both sides with the county championship getting underway next weekend.

Thurles Sarsfields meet Drom-Inch on Saturday in Semple Stadium at half-past-4.

For Loughmore-Castleiney, they’re in action on Friday night in a repeat of last year’s county final.

They meet county champions Kiladangan in Semple Stadium at 7pm on Friday night.