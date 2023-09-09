Three Tipp Rugby sides in action today

Three Tipperary teams are in action today as the Munster Senior Challenge Cup continues.

First up, after their win against Shannon last week, Nenagh Ormond are away to Cork Constitution at 12.30pm.

Then at 12.45pm, Clonmel will look to bounce back from last week’s defeat to Dolphin when they host Old Crescent.

Whilst at 1pm, Cashel look to make it two wins from two when they welcome Garryowen to Spafield.

Meanwhile, Ireland open their World Cup Pool B campaign in the sweltering heat of Bordeaux this afternoon.

Captain Johnny Sexton will make his first appearance since March when they open their campaign against Romania this afternoon.

Ireland boss Andy Farrell insists his players can handle the pressure of being ranked the number one team going into the Rugby World Cup.