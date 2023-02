Tipp’s Dylan Slevin has had even more success in Round Two of the PDC Players Championship 4 in Barnsley.

The Borrisokane man took on Daniel Klose in round two following his 6-5 defeat of Martin Lukeman earlier this afternoon.

Dylam beat Germany’s Daniel Klose in an impressive 5-2 result.

He will take on either Joe Cullen or Owen Roelofs next.