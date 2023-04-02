St. Michael’s fight for place in FAI Junior Cup final today

St. Michael’s go in search of a place in the FAI Junior Cup final this afternoon,

The Tipp Town side travel to Ferrycarrig Park in Wexford to take on Gorey Rangers in their semi-final clash at 2pm.

Michael’s, who have won three FAI Junior Cups, are looking to book a place in their eight ever final whilst Gorey have never contested a final.

The winners will play the winners of Newmarket Celtic and Ballynanty Rovers in this year’s decider.

Local soccer analyst Muiris Walsh believes the Tipperary’s side will have the advantage of experience today:

“One thing about Michael’s is they won’t panic.

“I can’t say for definite who I think will win, I’m really hoping that Michael’s will win, I think they have the experience.

“There’s a lot of experience in that team and big cup experience in that team and they had the heartbreak of losing to Villa last year and losing a Munster Junior Cup final last year and all that will stand to them.”