Second half goals from Kylie Murphy and Edel Kennedy helped Wexford Youths to the women’s FAI Cup title yesterday.

They beat double-chasing Shelbourne 3-1 at Tallaght Stadium.

Lynn Marie Grant also hit the net for the winners, while Ciara Grant scored Shel’s goal.

Wexford Youths are coached by Stephen Quinn who is an FAI Development Officer in South Tipp.

He started his coaching career with Tipperary Town Ladies FC in 2011.