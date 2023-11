The draw has been made for the 4th round of the Munster Junior Cup

It will be an all Tipp affair as Bansha Celtic or Clonmel Celtic will play host to Newport Town A

Killavilla Utd will entertain Portlaw Utd

The winners of Cahir Park and Peake Villa will take on whoever emerges from Carragaline Utd B, Leeds AFC or Ringmahon Rangers.

Finally in the last 32 St Michaels will welcome Ferrybank AFC to Cooke Park.