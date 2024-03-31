Table toppers meet in NTDL showdown

There’s a massive game at the top of the NT&DL Premier Division today.

Top side BT Harps are away to second placed Borroway Rovers with both teams on 23 points ahead of their 2pm kick-off.

Before that at 11am, it’s Kilavilla at home to Arra Rovers.

Meanwhile in the south of the county, there are four games taking place in the TSDL Premier Division.

At 12 noon, it’s Tipperary Town versus St. Michaels and Clonmel Celtic hosting Clonmel Town whilst at 3pm Peake Villa are at home to Wilderness Rovers and Bansha Celtic are away to Two Mile Borris.