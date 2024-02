Two Tipperary teams go head-to-head in the Munster Junior Cup last eight this afternoon.

TSDL rivals St. Michaels host Clonmel Celtic in their quarter-final clash.

Kick-off is at 2.30pm in Cooke Park.

Meanwhile there’s just one game in the TSDL Premier League today with Wilderness Rovers hosting Clonmel Town at 2.30pm.

Elsewhere today the first round of the Kevin Fogarty Tipperary Cup takes place in the north and south of the county.