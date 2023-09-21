Ryan: Tough times ahead for Clonmel Town

Things could get worse at Clonmel Town before they get better according to a local soccer analyst.

It’s been a difficult start to the season for Clonmel Town, suffering a 3-0 defeat to St. Michael’s in the league before falling 3-0 at home to Bansha Celtic in the Munster Junior Cup.

On top of on the field results, off the field Clonmel Town are looking for a new manager.

Up next is a trip to Thurles to play reigning league champions Peake Villa and speaking on Extra Time, local soccer analyst and Clonmel Town club man Barry Ryan believes it could be a difficult afternoon on Sunday:

“I think this is going to get a whole lot worse before it’s going to get better and I think we are going to be on the phone next week talking about Clonmel Town getting a really difficult afternoon up in Thurles because things are at an all-time low and I think it’s going to get a lot worse.

“I want to be honest about it because I’ve called out things that have happened in Cooke Park and in Peake Villa in recent times and I don’t want to hide behind this.

“Clonmel Town have got to get this next appointment right and get the structure around it right because bringing in another manager, he will only last 12 months unless the structure around it changes.”