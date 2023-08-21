Ryan: St Michael’s favourites to lift TSDL title

A local soccer analyst sees St. Michael’s as the favourites to recapture the Clonmel Credit Union TSDL Premier League title this season.

The season got underway yesterday, with the Saints beating Wilderness Rovers 7-0

Defending champions Peake Villa got their season underway with a 3-0 home win with division newcomers Tipperary Town.

Barry Ryan believes better recruitment in the off season makes St. Michael’s the favourites over the Thurles side.

“Peake Villa should be red hot favourites, a team that has been together for four or five years that’s been knocking on the door, that has won the league but I just don’t believe they’ve kicked on.

“Look, we may revisit this and I might be reminded of this throughout the season.

“This is a league Peake Villa should’ve been red hot favourites to win, the next two leagues, but I believe St. Michael’s will go on and win this league.

“I think they (St. Michael’s) have recruited like they always do and I think they’ll come back with a vengeance on what’s happened but look that will be seen to play out but I think it’ll be a two horse race.

Peake Villa have the players, of the players that are still there, even without recruitment, if they avoid injuries and keep their best eleven on the pitch, they’ll still be as good as anything in the league.”

Wilderness Rovers 0 – 7 St Michael’s

Peake Villa 3 – 0 Tipperary Town

Clonmel Town 3 – 0 Two Mile Borris

Clonmel Celtic 3 – 0 Bansha Celtic