Peake Villa face tough challenge in FAI Junior Cup

It’s FAI junior cup quarter-final day for one Tipperary side today.

Peake Villa make the trip to Waterford to take on Villa FC in their last eight tie.

The Thurles side beat Kilkenny’s Freebooters 6-0 in the last 16 while Villa were 4-2 winners over St. Michael’s.

Peake Villa chairperson Seamus Woodlock is under no illusion as to the challenge they face this afternoon.

“To beat Michael’s – and beat them convincingly – there’s no doubt about it we’re going into the lion’s den.

“We absolutely know what’s going on – this team are favourites to win the FAI this season. After what they did to Michael’s, it was a fantastic result so there’s no doubt our lads will just have to knuckle down and do our best to take these boys and get into the next round if at all possible.”

Kick-off is at Connors Park at 2pm.