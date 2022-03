Peake Villa have discovered their opponents for the quarter-finals of the FAI Junior Cup.

After their 6-0 win over Freebooters in the last round, the Thurles side will travel to Waterford to take on Villa FC on the first weekend of April.

Villa defeated St. Michael’s in the last round at home 4-2.

The winners of the tie will have a home semi-final against the winners of North End United (Wexford) and Salthill Devon (Galway).