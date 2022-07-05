Lawrence makes the move to Wexford Youths

Tipperary’s Michaela Lawrence has signed for Wexford FC

The Thurles native and Irish international makes the move from Limerick outfit Treaty.

Michaela was awarded U17 Player of the Year at the Women’s National League Awards last November.

She scored her first competitive international goal against Slovakia in the UEFA Euro U17 Qualifier at Tallaght Stadium last March.

Michaela should feel at home in Ferrycarrig Park as the Wexford Youths women’s senior manager Stephen Quinn was her coach in South Tipp.