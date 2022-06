A former Carrick Utd player made his senior Republic of Ireland debut last night.

CJ Hamilton replaced Chiedozie Ogbene in the 78th minute in Ireland’s 1-0 defeat to Ukraine in the UEFA Nations League.

The 27 year old winger, who plays for Blackpool in the English Championship, grew up in Clonea Power in Waterford before moving to England at the age of 16.