St Mary’s Secondary School of Nenagh made history yesterday as they won their first ever national soccer title.

They were 3-1 winners over Presentation College Athenry in the final of the FAI Schools Minor Girls National Cup.

Nenagh went in two – nil up at half time thanks to goals from Clodagh Daly and Ailbhe Tracey while Maeve Cunneen added the third in the second half at the Athlone Town AFC pitch.