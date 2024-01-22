FAI Junior Cup wins for Clonmel Celtic and St Michael’s

The weather impacted on Peake Villa’s FAI Junior Cup clash with Crumlin Utd.

The Thurles side were two – nil up after 18 minutes when the referee decided to abandon the game due to the weather conditions so the game will have to be replayed.

Ronan McGuire had score both goals for Villa.

Clonmel Celtic are through to Round 6 following their 2-0 win over Malahide United – the goals coming from Cian O’Sullivan and Philly Drohan.

St Michael’s also progressed over the weekend with a 3-1 win away to Dublin outfit Hardwick FC.