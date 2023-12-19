Dublin opposition for all three Tipperary teams left in the FAI Junior Cup

Following the draw for the last 32 Clonmel Celtic will play host to Malahide Utd while Peake Villa welcome Crumlin Utd to Thurles.

St Michael’s will be on the road though as they have been drawn away to Hardwicke FC in the 5th round.

Soccer analyst Barry Ryan gave his reaction to the draw on last nights Extra Time here on Tipp FM.

“I think they’re three good ties. The St Michael’s one being the stickiest. I was actually up in Hardwicke myself last year with Evergreen in Kilkenny. Hardwicke have Travis Flood Murtagh – he’s the Oscar Traynor striker for the Leinster Senior League. They have Gary Burke in midfield – played League of Ireland with UCD.

“They’re a decent side – they’re a very attacking side but they do leave gaps and I think St Michael’s will be a little bit too professional for them. But they do have goals in them and it’s a tricky one. They play in Dublin Port on what I could only describe as a hockey pitch – it’s a terrible surface. So there’ll be a few little things like that to navigate.

“Peake Villa play Crumlin’s second side because Crumlin obviously have a senior side playing intermediate football so they’re good draws and I think Clonmel Celtic will fancy the Malahide one as well.”