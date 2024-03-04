Disappointment for Tipperary teams in FAI Junior Cup quarter-finals

There will be no Tipperary team in the last four of the FAI Junior Cup this year.

Three Tipperary teams contested quarter-finals yesterday in the national competition but all three came out on the wrong side of their ties.

Clonmel Celtic suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to cup favourites Cockhill Celtic of Donegal whilst St. Michael’s also suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Villa FC in Waterford.

Meanwhile in Wexford, Thurles side Peake Villa took Gorey Rangers to penalties after it ended 1-1 after extra-time however the home side won the shootout 3-0 to progress to the semi-finals.