The Ireland Women’s Under 19s have qualified for the UEFA European Championships with a game to spare.

Clonmel’s Méabh Russell – who plays her club football with Wexford FC – lined out at full back on the team which secured a 1-0 defeat of Austria following their 4-1 victory over Iceland in Group A2.

Ireland still have a game against Croatia but are guaranteed a place in the tournament in Lithuania – their first time since 2014.