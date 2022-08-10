Carrick’s Lee Grace part of Rovers European odyssey

Shamrock Rovers secured themselves a windfall of at least €3 million last night.

Their 2-1 win away to Shkupi set up a playoff with Ferencvaros for a place in the group stage of the Europa League.

Rory Gaffney and Aidomo Emakhu scored the goals as the Hoops won the tie 5-2 on aggregate while Carrick on Suir’s Lee Grace featured in the Rovers defence.

They know even if they lose that tie they are guaranteed a spot in the group phase in the Conference League.

Meanwhile Rovers will return to Ireland via Shannon, and manager Stephen Bradley believes questions need to be asked about the lack of direct flights available to Irish sides in Europe.