A Tipperary man is in action at the UK Open darts today.

Borrisokane’s Dylan Slevin is playing in his first ever major tournament in Minehead in the UK this morning.

Slevin, nicknamed ‘Oceans’, has just broken in to the world top 100 players, currently ranked number 99.

The 21-year-old has been drawn in round one against Maik Kuivenhoven of the Netherlands, with the action to get underway shortly after 11am.

The winner will play World Number 86 Shaun Wilkinson in round two later today.