Slevin steps up to the oche at UK Open

Dylan Slevin is in action at the first darts major of the year.

The UK Open gets underway in Minehead this morning with 160 players aiming for the silverware and the £110,000 top prize.

Borrisokane native Slevin starts his campaign off in the second round against former World Youth Champion Arron Monk, with their best of 11 matchup getting underway at 12.40pm.

The 21-year-old is hoping for a good run in this year’s competition after his debut last year.

“Last year I got to the 4th round and was beaten by Joe Cullen 10-7.

“I’ve a tough second round match this year, I play Arron Monk, he’s a good thrower, he got on the tour the same time as me.

“Hopefully I can bring my A-game and hopefully I can get to the 4th round again.”

The winner of that game will play world number 38 Luke Woodhouse in the third round.