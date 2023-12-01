Slevin continues preparations for World Darts Championship

Dylan Slevin says he is looking forward to the World Darts Championship following his TV debut.

Last weekend, the Borrisokane man lost out to Canada’s Matt Campbell in the first round of the Players Championship finals.

The 21-year-old has now been drawn to play Germany’s Florian Hempel on Sunday December 17th at this year’s PDC World Darts Championship.

Dylan, who this week signed a 12-month shirt sponsorship with Drangan based Clancy Construction, says it was good to get big stage experience in ahead of his trip to the Alexandra Palace.

“People are saying ‘it’s your first time on TV’ and I didn’t really think of it that way because you’re putting too much pressure on yourself being like ‘oh there’s thousands of people watching you’.

“When you come off the stage and (say to yourself) ‘you actually threw on TV and a load of people were watching you’.

“To play on ITV, it was a big achievement and to play on Sky Sports will be even bigger.

“I am looking forward to it and was happy I got in a bit of TV experience so I know what to expect for the Worlds.”

The full interview with Dylan following his TV debut airs on this evening’s Across The Line from 6.