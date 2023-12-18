Slevin bows out of World Championships

It wasn’t to be for Tipperary’s Dylan Slevin at the PDC World Darts Championship last night.

The Borrisokane 21-year-old took on Germany’s Florian Hempel in the first round.

The Tipp man walked onto the stage in front of over 3000 rowdy fans for his first round tie with the experienced Florian Hempel however it was Slevin who won the set 3 legs to 1.

After a slow start from both players the second set saw the quality increase and it would come down to a deciding leg. The Borrisokane man missed 3 darts for the set but Hempel made no mistake in drawing level at one set each.

The German would then go on to win the next two sets averaging over 91 and record his third win of his career on the big stage.

Dylan raised the roof with a 167 checkout along with 4 180s in an impressive debut performance where he averaged over 90.

The loss brings to an end a successful first season on the PDC ProTour and the Borrisokane man now looks ahead to his second year on tour in 2024.