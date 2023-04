Tipperary’s Dylan Slevin will be attempting to qualify for two more European Tour events this afternoon.

The Borrisokane darts player is in Wigan, competing in the latest round of European Tour qualifiers.

Slevin and over 100 other players will be looking for a place in both the European Darts Grand Prix and the European Darts Matchplay.

Since turning pro in February, Slevin has qualified for four out of the eight Euro Tour events so far this year.