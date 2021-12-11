Skeheenarinky defeat Ogonelloe after extra-time to reach Munster Final

Skeheenarinky are into the Munster Junior hurling final.

The Tipperary champions beat Clare’s Ogonelloe in today’s semi-final after extra-time on a final score of 2-16 to 1-16.

The South Tipp side conceded a goal in the last minute of normal time, which forced the game into extra-time but Conor Sweeney and company managed to edge past the Clare side for the victory.

They now go on to the Munster final on the 8th or 9th of January to play the winners of Corl’s Ballygiblin and Caherline of Limerick, who play in the other semi-final on Sunday.