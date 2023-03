Tipperary’s Trevor Breen topped the leader board at the Grand Prix in Dubai last evening.

Riding the 12-year-old bay mare Germaine W, owned by Mandy Hall, Breen finished almost a second faster than his nearest challenger.

Breen has competed on Germaine W since 2020 and together they have recorded multiple international top ten placings.

Yesterday’s victory is the second international success for the combination, having won the Dublin Stakes at the Dublin Horse Show last year.