Tipperary bred horse wins World Championship

By
Pat Murphy
-
Ireland’s Ger O’Neill stands on top of the podium after being crowned World Champion with The Irish Sport Horse BP Goodfellas. Also pictured centre, Cheryl and Greg Broderick, who bred BP Goodfellas along with Kevin Babington

There was Tipperary success at the FEI Jumping World Breeding Championship for Young Horses at Lanaken in Belgium yesterday.

A brilliant performance from Kilkenny’s Ger O’Neill and The Irish Sport Horse BP Goodfellas, bred by Tipperary’s Cheryl and Greg Broderick’s Ballypatrick Stables, saw them crowned World Champions in the 5-year-old final.

The result completed an incredible hat-trick of World Championship wins for Bennettsbridge native O’Neill, who won the six-year-old World title with the Irish Sport Horse Killossery Kaiden in 2016, and was World Champion again in 2017 with the Irish Sport Horse Columbcille Gipsy.