Tipperary bred horse wins World Championship

There was Tipperary success at the FEI Jumping World Breeding Championship for Young Horses at Lanaken in Belgium yesterday.

A brilliant performance from Kilkenny’s Ger O’Neill and The Irish Sport Horse BP Goodfellas, bred by Tipperary’s Cheryl and Greg Broderick’s Ballypatrick Stables, saw them crowned World Champions in the 5-year-old final.

The result completed an incredible hat-trick of World Championship wins for Bennettsbridge native O’Neill, who won the six-year-old World title with the Irish Sport Horse Killossery Kaiden in 2016, and was World Champion again in 2017 with the Irish Sport Horse Columbcille Gipsy.