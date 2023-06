Tipperary’s Shane Breen finished second in the 1.60m Longines Global Champions Tour of Stockholm yesterday.

Riding the 11-year-old mare Haya, owned by Breen Equestrian Ltd, and Old Lodge, Shane narrowly missed out on the top spot.

Victory went to World Number One Henrik von Eckermann with a jump-off time of 46.17, Breen stopped the clock in 46.23.

This is the third five-star podium finish for Breen and Haya.