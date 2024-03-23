Senior Hurling Panel named to face Clare in league semi-final

Liam Cahill has named the Tipperry Senior Hurling team to face Clare in the second Hurling League semi final tomorrow.

Barry Hogan in goals, Craig Morgan, Ronan Maher and Michael Breen make up the full-back line.

Bryan O’Mara, Robert Byrne, Conor Bowe in the half-back line and Willie Connors, Darragh Stakelum in mid-field.

Dan McCormack, Gearoid O’Connor and Conor are Stakelum in the half-forward line and Jake Morris, Patrick Maher and Jason Forde are in the full-forward line.

Throw-in is 4 o’clock in Portlaoise.