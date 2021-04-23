Semi-finals set for Tipperary’s Greatest Sporting Moment

The semi-final pairings have been made in the battle to find Tipperary’s Greatest Sporting Moment.

Semi-final one sees two 2020 moments go head-to-head.

After defeating the 1987 Munster hurling final in the quarter-finals, Sam Bennett’s Tour de France green jersey win last year will now meet the 2020 Munster Football final win where Tipp beat Cork on the centenary of Bloody Sunday.

Semi-final two sees Rachael Blackmore’s Cheltenham success in 2021 go up against Nicky English’s kicked goal in the 1987 Munster hurling final.

Voting is open on the Tipp FM website and closes at 5pm on Thursday April 29th.

The semi-final winners will be announced next Friday, April 30th on Tipp Today.

