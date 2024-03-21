Wall hoping for improved Irish performance in Six Nations

Dorothy Wall is hoping changes will lead to a more successful Women’s Six Nations for Ireland this year.

The Fethard native is a part of the Ireland squad who get their campaign underway on Saturday away to France in Le Mans at 2.15pm.

Ireland lost all five games of last year’s campaign but have a new head coach in Scott Bemand for this year’s championship.

The Ireland team will be named at 12 noon today and after a tough camp, Wall says she’s been working on her mental game.

“Camp is a mentally tough one, you don’t know how you rate yourself from one week to another, one session could go your way, one couldn’t.

“I talk to a mindset coach and it’s kind of keeping yourself not too in the red and just keeping yourself in a nice medium and remembering stuff outside it too because camp can be quite intense especially around selection.

“Once you’ve done all you could in terms of your analysis, your prep and how you performed on the pitch , the rest is up to the powers that be.”