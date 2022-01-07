van Graan rings the changes for Ulster clash

Johann van Grann has made seven changes to the Munster side ahead of their clash with Ulster tomorrow night.

Peter O’Mahony and Simon Zebo are among those to return to the starting 15 for the URC clash, with Ben Healy dropping to the bench in favour of Jack Crowley at fly half.

Cashel’s Diarmuid Barron is also on the bench as replacement hooker.

That game kicks off at Thomond Park tomorrow night at 7.35pm.

Munster: Mike Haley; Seán French, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Thomas Ahern, Fineen Wycherley; Peter O’Mahony (C), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Jack O’Donoghue, Neil Cronin, Ben Healy, Shane Daly.