Tipperary’s three AIL sides in action today

Clonmel will be hoping to avenge a painful loss from last season this afternoon.

They travel to Cork to play Midleton in Division 2C of the AIL, with kick-off set for 2.30pm.

The sides met in Cork in the final day of last season and Midleton’s win prevented Clonmel from finishing in the playoffs.

Speaking on last night’s Across The Line, Clonmel manager Joe Winston says the two sides know each other well.

“Clonmel, we have a history going back to junior days with Midleton when they were still in the junior leagues so it’s always nice to win down there.

“Funny enough now we are drawn against them in the Munster Junior Cup in January which is giving me flashbacks to 30 or 40 years ago.

“At the end of last season we had a lot of injuries and lads missing so we won’t let that factor in too much.

“I think we feel that sooner or later we are going to click but we need to keep it going for 80 minutes.”

Elsewhere in the AIL this afternoon, Division 2A leaders Nenagh Ormond welcome Greystones to New Ormond Park whilst 2nd placed Cashel are in Limerick playing Old Crescent with both games also getting underway at 2.30pm.