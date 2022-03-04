Tipp well represented on Ireland Women’s Six Nations squad

Three Tipperary players are included in the Ireland squad for the Women’s Six Nations.

Tipp Town’s Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Fethard’s Dorothy Wall and Maeve Óg O’Leary from Ballina are part of the 38 strong squad.

Ireland open their campaign against Wales at the RDS on March 26th.

Meanwhile it promises to be an awkward day for the I-R-F-U.

An independent report into Ireland’s failure to qualify for the Women’s World Cup is scheduled to be made public this afternoon.

Yesterday saw Director of Sevens and Women’s Rugby, Anthony Eddy resign from his post.