Nenagh Ormond expecting tough challenge away to Cashel

Nenagh Ormond will be aiming to end the first half of the league season unbeaten this weekend.

Now on eight wins from eight games, the North Tipp side sit at the top of Division 2A of the AIL.

Behind them is their opponents this Saturday, Tipperary rivals Cashel. who are five points behind the Nenagh men.

The sides meet in Spafield this Saturday at 2.30pm and Nenagh Ormond director of rugby John Long says nothing comes easy in Spafield.

“They are really tough opponents and down there it’s even harder.

“It’s going to be a serious battle, two teams in really good form.

“Cashel are a great side, they’re strong and there’s no easy win had ever playing them so it’s going to be a serious match.”

Tipp FM will have live commentary of Saturday’s game with thanks to Davern’s Bar and Kitchen, Main St, Cashel.