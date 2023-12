Division 2A leaders Nenagh Ormond were comprehensive winners at home to Greystones this afternoon.

It finished 38 – 5 in favour of the hosts at New Ormond Park.

Second placed Cashel were on the road today.

They travelled to Limerick to take on Old Crescent and came away with a 20 points to 6 victory.

There was no joy for Clonmel in Division 2C though.

They were away to Midleton and lost out 19 – 15 despite a strong fightback in the second half.