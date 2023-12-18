Nenagh aiming to continue winning streak in the New Year

Nenagh Ormond go into the Christmas break safely on top of Division 2A of the AIL following their victory away to Tipp neighbours Cashel at the weekend.

That extended their lead to eight points over Cashel who they will be their opponents once again on January 13th next.

Nenagh captain Willie Coffey told Tipp FM that having home advantage for this should see and even better performance.

“We’re buzzing for it now. I know we got the win and that but we weren’t overly happy with the performance. I think at home we’ll really show what we have. We’re 9 from 9 but I think we can stay going again – 10 from 10. As I said, next game every time.”